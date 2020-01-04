A homicide investigation ongoing since a Stoughton man was stabbed in November 2017 could go to trial in early 2020.
Ted Bruno, a Stoughton man accused of killing roommate Kim Gaida at their Felland Street house two years ago, is scheduled to face a jury trial next week.
That incident is alleged to be the first Stoughton murder since 26 year old Dwayne Williams was killed on the steps of his home in 2010. Stoughton had not seen a murder committed in the city in two decades prior to that.
Bruno pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in October after being given court-ordered medication at Mendota Mental Health Institute for almost a year starting in October 2018.
He had been deemed incompetent to stand trial in November 2018 after starting treatment for delusions and disorganized thinking and having Mendota psychologist recommend the order.
Bruno was alleged to have stabbed Gaida 11 times with a knife during an argument Nov. 27, 2017, and to have broken the knife off in Gaida’s throat. He told police he had left the house after subduing Gaida, then returned to make sure he was dead, according to the criminal complaint produced by the district attorney.