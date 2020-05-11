In the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars, Norwegians gathered on May 17, 1814, in the small village of Eidsvoll to ratify their own “grunnloven” (constitution).
That event established Norway as an independent country — in theory, if not in practice — due to wars with Sweden that would last until 1905.
To honor that day, when their country was legally born, Norwegians throughout the world have celebrated May 17 as Syttende Mai, (Seventeenth of May) the Norwegian Constitution Day.
In Stoughton, the Syttende Mai festival is held on the weekend closest to May 17. From the late 1800s to the early 1900s, the area saw an influx of Norwegians, and many residents spoke Norwegian.
The city has hosted Syttende Mai celebrations on and off since 1868; more frequently between 1915-39 before Germany’s invasion of Norway in 1940. That essentially forced a pause that would last until Walter Eggleston and other city leaders revived it for May 1953, and it has since grown and evolved as an annual event.
In 1967, the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce took over the festival, and it has planned the event each year since. The event drew more than 30,000 per year in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
These days, as many as 20,000 people attend, Syttende Mai serves as a way to preserve the city’s Norwegian heritage and share its culture with a new generation.