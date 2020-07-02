Hospitality and family literally were built into the foundation of Blackhawk Church.
For its first couple years, in the 1960s, the church’s founders gathered in a Madison living room.
Fitchburg is the third location for the congregation, which also has churches in Middleton and downtown Madison.
Prior to building the Astor Drive location, Fitchburg members met at Savanna Oaks Middle School, where the congregation grew from 200 to 600 members, averaging around 400 a week at the Sunday services.
The land where the Fitchburg church was built last year belonged for generations to the Dunn family. The stones from a limestone barn that was torn down to make way for it were repurposed into columns and incorporated into a backsplash inside the new building.
“Bill (Dunn) was happy they were on the land,” Owen said. “He loved the farm, but can’t farm anymore. He wanted the land to be used, so this was a positive thing to him.”
Owen said Dunn told him the church’s gathering place was the same one where the Dunn family gathered for its meals. And he and church representatives broke ground together, got coffee and shared stories about the land. Dunn also came to the first service at the new church.
“Bill is a part of the story here, it’s cool he has been part of this,” Owen said.