As If

Sometimes it is hard to see the

good in others, especially

when they don’t treat us the

way we think we deserve.It is all

too easy to see others as selfish and

mean-spirited. But we usually do

better by believing the best rather

than the worst about others. Acting

“as if” you like someone and they

like you is more likely to bring

about friendly relations than acting

as if they are your enemy. Believing

that we can do a difficult task and

acting on that belief is more likely

to achieve those results than giving

in to doubt and fear.This aspect of

positive thinking also often holds

true when we are talking about

global or even cosmic events.

Believing that we can change the

world creates the impetus for

positive social action. And simply

believing that the world is a good

and safe place changes our

perspective on it. A great

philosopher once said “The world

of the happy man is a happy

world.”When it comes to

questions of faith, sometimes we

have trouble believing that God is

working in our lives, or even

believing that God exists. But

sometimes we have to act “as if”

God exists in order for us to see

that He does exist. Getting down

on one’s knees and praying is

sometimes the only way to open

our hearts and minds to the

existence of a benevolent God. Act

as if you are happy, and successful,

and that there is a benevolent,

loving and all-powerful God who

can help you. Because all of this

can be true.

–Christopher Simon