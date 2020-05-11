As If
Sometimes it is hard to see the
good in others, especially
when they don’t treat us the
way we think we deserve.It is all
too easy to see others as selfish and
mean-spirited. But we usually do
better by believing the best rather
than the worst about others. Acting
“as if” you like someone and they
like you is more likely to bring
about friendly relations than acting
as if they are your enemy. Believing
that we can do a difficult task and
acting on that belief is more likely
to achieve those results than giving
in to doubt and fear.This aspect of
positive thinking also often holds
true when we are talking about
global or even cosmic events.
Believing that we can change the
world creates the impetus for
positive social action. And simply
believing that the world is a good
and safe place changes our
perspective on it. A great
philosopher once said “The world
of the happy man is a happy
world.”When it comes to
questions of faith, sometimes we
have trouble believing that God is
working in our lives, or even
believing that God exists. But
sometimes we have to act “as if”
God exists in order for us to see
that He does exist. Getting down
on one’s knees and praying is
sometimes the only way to open
our hearts and minds to the
existence of a benevolent God. Act
as if you are happy, and successful,
and that there is a benevolent,
loving and all-powerful God who
can help you. Because all of this
can be true.
–Christopher Simon