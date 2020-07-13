Our Biggest Blind Spot
Cognitive psychologists have
made it abundantly clear that
we are prone to a multitude of
biases, blind spots, and other failures
of rationality.We have a tendency, for
instance, to keep fighting losing
battles because of the “sunk cost” bias,
which makes us reluctant to give up
on projects or investments in which
we have already invested heavily, in
time or money. Another common bias
is that we notice flaws in others more
readily than we notice them in
ourselves.We also tend to project our
current mindset and feelings into
both the past and the future.We are
drawn to details which confirm our
existing beliefs, a bias which we often
see in political disputes. Perhaps the
largest and most surprising blind spot
is that which is created by our own
knowledge.When we know
something, especially when we know
it well, we have trouble remembering
what it was like to not know it. Even
teachers, whose job it is to remedy
our ignorance, will sometimes say
things like “how do you not know
that?”to which the answer might be
“how do you not know that I don’t
know that?” After all, we are born
knowing almost nothing, and so we
have to learn virtually everything.
Being aware of all the ways our
thinking can go wrong should make
us more empathetic, humble and
understanding.Try to remember what
it was like to not know what you
know and keep in mind all of the
ways our thinking can go awry.
–Christopher Simon