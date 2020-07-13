Our Biggest Blind Spot

Cognitive psychologists have

made it abundantly clear that

we are prone to a multitude of

biases, blind spots, and other failures

of rationality.We have a tendency, for

instance, to keep fighting losing

battles because of the “sunk cost” bias,

which makes us reluctant to give up

on projects or investments in which

we have already invested heavily, in

time or money. Another common bias

is that we notice flaws in others more

readily than we notice them in

ourselves.We also tend to project our

current mindset and feelings into

both the past and the future.We are

drawn to details which confirm our

existing beliefs, a bias which we often

see in political disputes. Perhaps the

largest and most surprising blind spot

is that which is created by our own

knowledge.When we know

something, especially when we know

it well, we have trouble remembering

what it was like to not know it. Even

teachers, whose job it is to remedy

our ignorance, will sometimes say

things like “how do you not know

that?”to which the answer might be

“how do you not know that I don’t

know that?” After all, we are born

knowing almost nothing, and so we

have to learn virtually everything.

Being aware of all the ways our

thinking can go wrong should make

us more empathetic, humble and

understanding.Try to remember what

it was like to not know what you

know and keep in mind all of the

ways our thinking can go awry.

–Christopher Simon