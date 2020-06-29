MO = meatless option

NCS = no concentrated sugar

Thursday, July 2

BBQ Pulled Pork on Whole Wheat Bun

Mixed Vegetables

Coleslaw

Ambrosia Salad

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – Pineapple

Friday, July 3

Closed

Monday, July 6

Brat on White Bun

Green Beans

Marinated Cucumbers

Fruit Cocktail

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Veggie Hot Dog

NCS – SF Cookie

Tuesday, July 7

Stuffed Green Pepper Soup

Mixed Greens with Dressing

Crackers

Spiced Apple Slices

MO – Tomato Soup

NCS – N/A

Wednesday, July 8

Chicken Strips with Honey Mustard

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Coleslaw

Dinner Roll

Fruit Cup

Strawberry Jell-O

MO – Veggie Chicken

NCS – SF Jell-O

Thursday, July 9

Tuna Casserole

Stewed Tomatoes

Pickled Beets

Banana

Lime Sherbet

MO – Veggie Wrap

NCS – SF Pudding