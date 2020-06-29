MO = meatless option
NCS = no concentrated sugar
Thursday, July 2
BBQ Pulled Pork on Whole Wheat Bun
Mixed Vegetables
Coleslaw
Ambrosia Salad
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – Pineapple
Friday, July 3
Closed
Monday, July 6
Brat on White Bun
Green Beans
Marinated Cucumbers
Fruit Cocktail
Blueberry Crisp
MO – Veggie Hot Dog
NCS – SF Cookie
Tuesday, July 7
Stuffed Green Pepper Soup
Mixed Greens with Dressing
Crackers
Spiced Apple Slices
MO – Tomato Soup
NCS – N/A
Wednesday, July 8
Chicken Strips with Honey Mustard
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Coleslaw
Dinner Roll
Fruit Cup
Strawberry Jell-O
MO – Veggie Chicken
NCS – SF Jell-O
Thursday, July 9
Tuna Casserole
Stewed Tomatoes
Pickled Beets
Banana
Lime Sherbet
MO – Veggie Wrap
NCS – SF Pudding