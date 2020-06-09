Thursday, June 11
WOW: Senior Center Presentation: Celtic Harp with Shair Sarazin (Sept. 19)
ORE: ODI Spring Concert (May 1, 2018)
Friday, June 12
WOW: Oregon Community Band (July 3, 2018)
ORE: Sports at 7pm: Soccer vs Monroe (Oct. 17)
Saturday, June 13
WOW: Movie Night 5PM-12AM! Featuring: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1916)
ORE: Fine Arts Week Performance: Symphonic Winds and Percussion (April 8)
Sunday, June 14
WOW: A Day of Worship in Oregon
ORE: ODI Rainbow (May 17, 2017)
Monday, June 15
WOW: Oregon Village Board Meeting
ORE: Oregon School Board Meeting
Tuesday, June 16
WOW: Senior Center Presentation: Jessica Mincha as Helen Keller (Sept. 19)
ORE: BKE Giants in the Sky (March 1)
Wednesday, June 17
WOW: Library Presentation: Arts for All (March 9)
ORE: OMS Band (March 3)
Thursday, June 18
WOW: Chamber of Commerce Meeting (Feb. 20)
ORE: PVE Orchestra and Choir Concert (May 15, 2019)