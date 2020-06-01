For the time being, patrons will receive two meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays and one meal on Fridays. This is to limit your exposure to other people. Please note that meals are subject to change based on availability of supplies.

Tuesday, June 9

Chicken Stew

Whole Wheat Dinner Roll

Broccoli

Tropical Fruit

Carnival Cookie

MO – Veggie Stew

NCS – SF Cookie

Thursday, June 11

Chicken and Gravy

over White Bread

Carrots

Green Beans

Orange

Mary Todd Lincoln Cake

MO – Veggie Chicken in

Gravy

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, June 12

Fish Sandwich

on Whole Wheat Bun

Cheese Slice

Yams

Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

Dessert

MO – Egg Salad Sandwich

NCS – SF Dessert