For the time being, patrons will receive two meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays and one meal on Fridays. This is to limit your exposure to other people. Please note that meals are subject to change based on availability of supplies.
Tuesday, June 9
Chicken Stew
Whole Wheat Dinner Roll
Broccoli
Tropical Fruit
Carnival Cookie
MO – Veggie Stew
NCS – SF Cookie
Thursday, June 11
Chicken and Gravy
over White Bread
Carrots
Green Beans
Orange
Mary Todd Lincoln Cake
MO – Veggie Chicken in
Gravy
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, June 12
Fish Sandwich
on Whole Wheat Bun
Cheese Slice
Yams
Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Dessert
MO – Egg Salad Sandwich
NCS – SF Dessert