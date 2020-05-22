Tuesday, June 2
Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles
Wax Beans
Mixed Green Salad
Peaches
Brownie
MO – Marinara Sauce
NCS – SF Pudding
THursday, June 4
*Italian Sausage
on White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Orange
Dessert
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, June 5
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Brown Rice
Peas
Banana
Rice Pudding
MO – Sweet and Sour
Veggie Chicken
NCS – SF Pudding
For the time being, patrons will receive two meals on Tuesdays and
Thursdays and one meal on Fridays. This is to limit your exposure to other people.
Please note that meals are subject to change based on availability of supplies.