Tuesday, June 2

Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Noodles

Wax Beans

Mixed Green Salad

Peaches

Brownie

MO – Marinara Sauce

NCS – SF Pudding

THursday, June 4

*Italian Sausage

on White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Orange

Dessert

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, June 5

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Brown Rice

Peas

Banana

Rice Pudding

MO – Sweet and Sour

Veggie Chicken

NCS – SF Pudding

For the time being, patrons will receive two meals on Tuesdays and

Thursdays and one meal on Fridays. This is to limit your exposure to other people.

Please note that meals are subject to change based on availability of supplies.