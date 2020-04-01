Daily touchstone videoStacey Bean, of Indigo Trails Coaching, is hosting daily ten minute video streams intended to provide a positive mindset for the viewers’ days. Videos will be streamed at 7 a.m. every day via Zoom. Indigo Trails is a holistic wellness center that offers mindfulness-based retreats and workshops. For information, visit indigotrailsllc.com.
Daily online prayerGood Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a daily prayer service via Facebook Live. Anyone may join in at 10 a.m. For information, visit gslcwi.com.
Mind and meditationVerona Public Library is offering 30-minute guided meditations via Zoom. The meditations will be led by Prajkta Date, a certified yoga teacher. Join at 6 p.m. on April 2, 6, 7, 8, 9. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Live streamed story timesVerona Public Library is hosting live streamed story times via Facebook Live. Families may listen to books and sing songs from the comfort of home. Join at 9:30 a.m. on April 2, 7, 9. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Pajama story timeVerona Public Library is hosting a pajama story time via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2. The story time will include stories, songs and movement activities. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Baby story timeVerona Public Library is hosting a baby story time via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3. The story time will include developmentally-appropriate stories, songs, rhymes and fingerplays for infants and their caregivers. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.